The PS5 and Xbox Series X delayed to avoid the price hike !

According to DFC Intelligence, the outputs of the PS5 and Xbox Series X could be delayed to avoid a price spike

The coronavirus not only has physical consequences. In fact, the Covid-19 also affects the technology and the outputs, next, the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

How a virus can have consequences on consoles of video games ? Simply because it can affect the people who work on them.

This delaying, therefore, without doubt, the output of the PS5 to Sony, but also its rival, the Xbox Series, X like relay our colleagues from Frandroid. The latter, sharing a statement from DFC Intelligence, office analysis, specialized in the video game industry:

“The Covid-19 is likely to have a major impact in the short term on the delivery of the two platforms. It is very likely that one or both will not be launched in 2020. If they are launched, the offers will probably be limited, and the initial prices may be higher than expected. “

In addition to push back the release of the PS5, it could see its price increase, while as the Xbox Series X. Eh the more bad news in all of this, is without a doubt the fact that even if the situation is sorted out quickly, we could not escape from this increase.

Even after the Covid-19, the price could stay high for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X

You are probably wondering why the price of launch of the PS5 and her rival would remain high even if we manage to “fight” the Covid-19 faster than expected ? It is a question of economics. Once again, the cabinet advised:

“At this time, the economy is in a state of unprecedented uncertainty. The situation may become clearer in a few weeks. But the ability to manufacture and market a new game system top of the range is already very affected “.

In effect, since the situation worsens, the economy, the stock exchanges, and others, are collapsing. This may thus have an impact on the output of the PS5 .

We still have our good ” old ” PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Story of wait and face the containment on the horizon.