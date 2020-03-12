The PS5 is going to democratize the haptic technology !

Share on Facebook

The PS5 Sony has high ambitions. The console wants to démocratiquer the haptic technology, as it has done for the blu-ray with the PS3.

While Sony tease the arrival of its PS5, the japanese giant aims to make the tech haptic revolution. A little picture of what she has done in the past with the blu-ray. MCE TV says it all.

The PS5 Sony caused much ink to flow. If it is not yet known when the giant is going to reveal at the great day, on already knows more about the technology that it will host.

Yes, the controllers of the PS5 havea tech called ” haptic feedback “. And this may very well revolutionize the industry. In fact, it will detect the heart rate and the sweat of the player !

The haptic feedback is thus likely to rival the competition. As much as Sony wants its console to be a pioneer, as it has been for the blu-ray with its PS3

PS5 wants to play with his joystick haptic

Sony gives the the. With its PS5, the giant wants to give players ” the best experience “. Its haptic technology is designed to ensure that users are in total immersion. All this thanks to a better feel of the virtual environment. You can therefore interact with the different textures and surfaces. It promises !

Needless to say, that Sony is putting all his hopes on it. That being said, the developers could design their games to include the best that this technology is revolutionary, which will tend surely to become more democratic. What push competitors to follow Sony and embed this technology.

Better, the PS5 could eventually introduce a new standard on the market of the consoles of living room. A boon for the japanese giant. In any case, it is the wish of Sony, which embrayera surely the haptic feedback under the name ” DualShock 5 “. Finally, for the name, this remains to be confirmed. For the time being, the PlayStation 5 is expected to land by the end of 2020. Case to follow !