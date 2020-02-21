The PS5 more punchy than the Xbox Series X ? New details revealed !

On 4Chan, a leaker has revealed the specs of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. one of it turns out to be more powerful than the other

Gamers will still have to wait several months. Eh even a year to be able to “touch” the PS5 or the Xbox Series X. The outputs of the consoles is likely to be delayed due to the coronavirus. To make wait the people, a leaker decided to reveal the technical specifications of the two. Well according to him, one of them would be slightly more powerful than its rival.

A RIVAL MORE POWERFUL THAN The OTHER

If fans of Sony expect a much higher level on the part of the PS5, as that of the Xbox Series X, they are likely to be disappointed. Of course, the console of the japanese firm would therefore be more efficient than its rival Microsoft , according to our colleagues of the Phoneandroid. The latter, relaying the information that has leaked.

Information that allows us to learn that the PS5 would have a graphics chipset that is based on a Zen 2 of AMD, offering a power output of 12.6 teraflops. Fans of the Xbox Series X no doubt believe that they have won a first battle on this point. Knowing that their console will have the same graphics chipset and that it will be more fast. However, this is not the case. Because his power could not reach that 11.8 teraflops. According to our colleagues, this could be related to the RAM of the graphics card. The jewel of the Sony with 18 Gb of GDR6, compared with 16 Gb for its rival.

pic.twitter.com/Ih6kPyKsjB — Winnicki (@KacperWinnicki) February 19, 2020

The PS5, definitely at the top of the Xbox Series X ?

You will have therefore understood, in part general, the PS5 is therefore more powerful than the Xbox Series X. But new data confirm it even more. In fact, the leaks that appeared on 4Chan also know that there is a great difference between them, especially at the level of the write speed and the storage of their SSD. The console of Sony would have a SSD of 500 Gb running at 5.5 Gb/s.

Then as the rival of the PS5, it would have 1 Tb running at 3.8 Gb/s. Certainly, the memory of it turns out to be greater. On the other hand, at the level of the speed, the console of the japanese firm mark a new point. So we need to know if all these info are true. If this is the case, there is no doubt that the fans of Sony are going to show themselves happy to learn.