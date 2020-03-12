The PS5 turns out to be less powerful than the Xbox Series X ?

Share on Facebook

Fans of video games waiting anxiously for the release of the PS5. In fact, it’s been several months that it is in preparation, and everyone is eager to see what she will give. The console should offer games of the highest quality and offer a nice experience for the users.

However, it could also have some negative points. In fact, everything suggests that the PS5 will be less powerful than the Xbox. The media Guru3D has announced that the new console will have a graphics power for tablet 11.06 TFLOPS. This is good news, since she had to make that up to 9.2 TFLOPS. Nevertheless, this is still far too small for the gamers.

The PS5 is not going to have a graphics powerhouse and revolutionary this could be a hindrance for its purchase. In fact, the Xbox Series X is well above the new console since it’s been 12 TFLOPS. As well, the fans might be hesitant to buy it but all this still remains a rumor.

PS5 : console faster ?

For the moment, the company has not given any information about the powerful chart of the PS5. Thus, she could finally do more than tablet 11.06 TFLOPS. In any case, according to the same media, the console will be a great performance since it will be superior to a graphics card of AMD RADEON RX 5700 XT .

This graphics card has a power of 9.75 TFLOPS. Because of this, the PS5 will still be well above some of the other consoles, and it should appeal to the public. In fact, it should be 13% more powerful than the cards to 9.75 TFLOPS.

But then, what difference will there really be with the PS5 ? In fact, the new console could be faster and it should, therefore, limit the bugs. It is in any case announced Guru3D ” When you add in the optimizations of the architecture RDNA2 and optimization much more advanced games, we should not be surprised to see the games turn 25% faster,” said the media.