The PS5 would be a power “incredibly exciting” !

Good news for gamers ! The new PS5 will come out at the end of the year ! And according to the designers, it is very powerful ! MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

The year 2020 is irresistible to lovers of video games. And yes ! You’ve guessed it ! The PS5 will be released during the next holiday season. Everyone is talking about ! According to several rumors, the launch price will therefore come to 449 €. A substantial price for Sony ! But that does not stop, however, not the excitement of gamers.

As a reminder, the PS4 in 2013, and the PS4 Pro of 2016 had been launched at 399 €. There was therefore a difference of 50€ ! And that’s not all ! The particular design of the PS5 has also been leaked ! Finish the sleek design. And the next refined ! The future toy of the players will be very impressive and comprehensivee ! In effect, there will then be a hollow ” V ” in the middle.

Gamers love this idea ! All the more that the console promises to be very powerful ! It is this that has been certified by Luca Dalco, the head of the studio Italian LKA.

PS5 : higher resolution

“The configuration of the PS5 is incredibly exciting. And what is particularly exciting for us, for it is the power discrete graphics. And the inclusion of a management architecture of the ray tracing “ was entrusted to Luca Dalco to our colleagues of the Official Magazine PlayStation uk.

He then explains that the resolution is excellent :” We have worked hard to be able to use the textures with the highest possible resolution on PS4, ( … ), which goes up to 4096 pixel/m. This means that the graphics will be totally detailed. Even in the highest resolutions. “

The developer certifies it thus : ” It is one of the advances in the field of visual ability the most important. A step forward that we expected. “One thing is for sure, the gamers expect the PS5 with impatience !