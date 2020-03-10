The PS5 would be a power “incredibly exciting” !

By Maria Batterburyon in Techno

The end of the year 2020 provides for the high output of the console PS5. And after some development studios, it is very powerful !

Good news for gamers ! The new PS5 will come out at the end of the year ! And according to the designers, it is very powerful ! MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

The year 2020 is irresistible to lovers of video games. And yes ! You’ve guessed it ! The PS5 will be released during the next holiday season. Everyone is talking about ! According to several rumors, the launch price will therefore come to 449 €. A substantial price for Sony ! But that does not stop, however, not the excitement of gamers.

As a reminder, the PS4 in 2013, and the PS4 Pro of 2016 had been launched at 399 €. There was therefore a difference of 50€ ! And that’s not all ! The particular design of the PS5 has also been leaked ! Finish the sleek design. And the next refined ! The future toy of the players will be very impressive and comprehensivee ! In effect, there will then be a hollow ” V ” in the middle.

Gamers love this idea ! All the more that the console promises to be very powerful ! It is this that has been certified by Luca Dalco, the head of the studio Italian LKA.

The PS5 would be a power “incredibly exciting” !

PS5 : higher resolution

“The configuration of the PS5 is incredibly exciting. And what is particularly exciting for us, for it is the power discrete graphics. And the inclusion of a management architecture of the ray tracing “ was entrusted to Luca Dalco to our colleagues of the Official Magazine PlayStation uk.

He then explains that the resolution is excellent :” We have worked hard to be able to use the textures with the highest possible resolution on PS4, ( … ), which goes up to 4096 pixel/m. This means that the graphics will be totally detailed. Even in the highest resolutions. “

The developer certifies it thus : ” It is one of the advances in the field of visual ability the most important. A step forward that we expected. “One thing is for sure, the gamers expect the PS5 with impatience !

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
