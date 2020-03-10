The public Prosecutor’s office presented new witnesses in the case of MH17

The public Prosecutor’s office presented new witnesses in the second day of the trial about the plane crash MH17, downed over Donetsk region in 2014.

It is reported by NOS.

The public Prosecutor stated that one witness, a Russian, who was present during the shooting of the missile from the Buk missile system on the aircraft.

According to prosecutors, a new witness has volunteered to join the separatists. He guarded the area where the shot “Buk”. According to the men present at the scene of the shot were happy that was shot down a military transport plane, until I realized that this passenger plane.

According to prosecutors, the witness is too dangerous to listen to in court, and it must be done secretly. He had previously testified in the mask.

The Prosecutor also noted that dozens of other witnesses also face serious danger from the Russian special services. The names of these people keep in secret. The majority of the witnesses stated that the fear of revenge or even murder.

“One of the people who sent video twice came armed men. After that, he disappeared,” said Prosecutor This Berger.

According to prosecutors, the threats come from armed groups in the East of Ukraine and the secret service in Russia. “It casts a dark shadow on this process. There is plenty of evidence that Russian security forces are trying to impede the process,” said Berger.

As reported Monday in the Netherlands, began hearing about the downed airliner, with all defendants militants managed to notify the court.

Process conducted by the judges of the Hague district court, is in the judicial complex Schiphol on the outskirts of Amsterdam.