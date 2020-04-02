“The quarantine will be extended until September”: Irina Bilyk believed in the worst

Popular Ukrainian singer Irina Bilyk, who previously told about their husbands complained that it played on 1 April.

“I was told that the quarantine will be extended until September. And I believe”she said.

Fans of the singer replied in the comments that it might not be a joke.

“And why did You decide that this is a joke. This is very real, no matter how sad”, “This might be true,” “This is a very bad joke”, “it is Important that this joke did not come true”, “Irina, it may not be a joke… enjoy every day of life” — write the users of social networks.

Recall that on 1 April the Cabinet decided to tighten the rules for quarantine in Ukraine. This angered the Ukrainians, they still believe that it was an April fool’s joke.

