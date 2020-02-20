The Queen has banned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to earn their titles

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has banned the Dukes of Sussex to use the trademark Royal Sussex, to make money on their projects. This publication reports the Daily Mail.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tried to register the trademark Royal Sussex for a number of projects, such as selling your own line of clothing, stationery, books and manuals. In addition, they wanted to open a charity organization, the Royal Sussex, The Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex).

In the course of a private conversation the Queen, Prince Harry and Markle agreed that they needed to rebrand. The pair agreed that the use of the brand Royal Sussex after their renunciation of titles and waiver of Royal privileges will cause in society a number of issues. In the result, it was decided that the Dukes of Sussex register their projects, including the official website and the charity, under a new name.

The couple began to promote the brand Royal Sussex last year. They created the Instagram account @sussexroyal, where he covered the major events of their lives. The page quickly gained popularity and attracted 11.2 million subscribers.