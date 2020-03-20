The Queen singer Adam Lambert has released a new album Velvet

American singer, the current singer of the band Queen Adam Lambert presented their new album Velvet.

The first part of Velvet: Side A was released in September of last year. The artist recommends a song from the release, “elegant rooms that help to catch the mood”.

The new album includes 13 tracks, including previously released Roses, Superpower, Comin In Hot, New Eyes and Feel Something.

As previously reported, The Weeknd released a new album After Hours.