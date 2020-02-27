The rating popularnost smartfon of prodani from the 2019 year

On the pershoho f apenisa smartphone 2018 rock

Literally today journalsthe vidana MyDrivers publle stars out of naybilsh predavani smartfon 2019 rock. On Podil, the first meeting place in nomu sinav smartphone, that CCB has two of vypadenii rocky Tom. We are talking about iPhone XR, prodag yakogo dosage pozyczki 46.3 million pristrom.

Scho States other msca, then vono, in turn, also dsalsa smartphone from Apple, namely iPhone 11 s sales of 37.3 million odinite. Samika well triku lderv Samsung Galaxy A10, prodag yakogo put she her 30.3 million In perso n Arti viability sche be called a few more smartfonov pivdennoukrainska ghanta, in yakih including Galaxy A50 A20 I Galaxy s sales at 24.2 million ( 19.2 million pristrom respectively, powders itsider.com.ua.

Also in the this rating significant 11 Pro Max iPhone s sales of 17.6 million odinite, iPhone 8 – 17.4 million, the Redmi Note 7 – 16.4 million, and also the iPhone 11 Pro – 15.5 million