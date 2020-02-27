The remains of a missing teenager, mysteriously was found in a cage with lions

The remains of a missing teenager Muhammad Bilal (according to some sources he was 17 years old, others under — 18) two days after his disappearance was mysteriously found in a cage with lions in Safari Park near the Pakistani city of Lahore. Park workers who came in the morning to feed the animals, found the blood-stained skull, a few bones and scraps of clothing.

The police are trying to figure out how Bilal jumped the fence and that was the cause of his death. He may have been attacked by lions. But it is also possible that he was murdered and the body tossed to the predators.

As writes the newspaper The Mirror, the relatives and neighbours of Muhammad accused the Safari Park in his death. They attacked the office, smashing into the window and blocked the road in protest. The Director of the Park insisted that complies with all security measures.

According to some muhammadís uncle works in this Safari Park, and the nephew was going to visit him at work.

