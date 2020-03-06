The remake of the Comedy “hocus pocus” appeared Director

On the new version of the fantasy Comedy 1993 release work Adam Shankman, producer of the musicals “hairspray” and “Rock of ages”, according to Variety.

Recall that in the original it was told about three witches who are exempt from the three hundred year old curse and awaken in the modern urban world, to create new dark matter. The role of witches played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy.

The plot of the remake so far kept secret. But it is known that the Disney Studio is considering the possibility of the return of the original Actresses in the leading parties. The theatrical release of the picture is not planned, it is prepared for streaming service Disney+.