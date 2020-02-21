The researcher from Germany called the effective method of fight against cancer
The General Secretary of the German cancer society Johannes Bruns said that the most successful method to fight cancer — immunotherapy. It is reported BAGNET, referring to the media.
Bruns noted that the immune Oncology is carried out with the help of medication and T-cell therapy for blood cancer.
According to the researcher, the effectiveness of these methods allows you to continue research in the field of incurable forms of lymphoma.