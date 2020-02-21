The researcher from Germany called the effective method of fight against cancer

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Исследователь из Германии назвал эффективный способ борьбы с раком

The General Secretary of the German cancer society Johannes Bruns said that the most successful method to fight cancer — immunotherapy. It is reported BAGNET, referring to the media.

Bruns noted that the immune Oncology is carried out with the help of medication and T-cell therapy for blood cancer.

According to the researcher, the effectiveness of these methods allows you to continue research in the field of incurable forms of lymphoma.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article