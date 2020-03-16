The researchers created a test that detects COVID-19 to 10 times faster than existing

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Исследователи создали тест, выявляющий COVID-19 в 10 раз быстрее существующих

In the United States has developed a new test for the coronavirus that works 10 times faster existing. This was stated by Thomas Lineker, head of the diagnostic division of Roche that developed the test, reports Bloomberg.

“Regulators of health approved a new test for the coronavirus, which is ten times accelerate the possibility of testing patients”, – stated in the message.

It is reported that the new system is capable of testing up to 4128 patients a day, and previous to 1440 patients. Test available in the US, Europe and countries accepting the CE mark for medical devices.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article