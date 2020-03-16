The researchers created a test that detects COVID-19 to 10 times faster than existing

In the United States has developed a new test for the coronavirus that works 10 times faster existing. This was stated by Thomas Lineker, head of the diagnostic division of Roche that developed the test, reports Bloomberg.

“Regulators of health approved a new test for the coronavirus, which is ten times accelerate the possibility of testing patients”, – stated in the message.

It is reported that the new system is capable of testing up to 4128 patients a day, and previous to 1440 patients. Test available in the US, Europe and countries accepting the CE mark for medical devices.