The result in five minutes: in the US start production of revolutionary tests for coronavirus

Abbott Laboratories will launch mass production of rapid tests for the coronavirus.

As reported a press-service of the American chemical pharmaceutical Corporation, production has already approved the Office for quality control of food products and medicines (FDA).

READ: THE LATEST NEWS ON CORONAVIRUS

The startup of production tests will begin next week, the company plans to increase to 50 thousand per day. This test detects the presence of the coronavirus in five minutes, and a negative result is confirmed in 13 minutes.

Recently the FDA also approved the use of the test developed by Cepheid.

Test for coronavirus

Wrote Free Press, Ukrainian scientists have developed a test system for the diagnosis of coronavirus with an accuracy of 99.9%. In less than a week scientists can do sets of 10 thousand measurements.

Author

Cyril Fierce