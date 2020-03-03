The results of the analysis of the Pope on the coronavirus (video)

Стали известны результаты анализа Папа Римского на коронавирус (видео)

The results of analysis of Pope Francis, who had previously to break a sweat holding a mass in Rome because of illness. This caused rumors that the 83-year-old Pontiff could be infected with a coronavirus, outbreak of which was in the North of Italy. However, according to Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, suspected coronavirus has not been confirmed. Press Secretary of the Vatican Matteo Bruni declined to comment.

March 1, Francis came to the believers on the traditional Sunday General audience in St. Peter’s square. The Pope was forced several times to interrupt his sermon because of the cough.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths from the coronavirus in the country has increased to 52 people. A day earlier, the number of victims was 34. It was reported that the first case of infection COVID-19 was registered in Rome. The total number of infected in Italy has already crossed the mark of 2000.

