The resurrected Neo and Trinity on a motorcycle: there are photos from the filming of the movie “the Matrix 4” (video)

In the network appeared pictures from filming the movie “the Matrix 4”. A published edition of the Daily Mail frames the 55-year-old Keanu Reeves and a 52-year-old Carrie-Anne moss riding a motorcycle through the streets of San Francisco, accompanied by a film crew, headed by Director — a transgender woman Lana Wachowski (previously Lawrence).

To work on the next installment of the popular franchise started almost 17 years after the release of the previous film “the Matrix revolutions”. The story of the fourth pattern is kept secret. Especially fans of the intriguing question of how the script writers will resurrect the heroine Carrie-Anne Trinity, who dies in the third film. And the fate of the main character Neo in the performance of Keanu remained unclear.

The first film the Matrix was released in 1999. The fourth was announced in August 2019, and shooting began in early February 2020-th year. The premiere is expected in may 2021.

The Matrix 4 filming in San Francisco! — 5 Feb 2020

The Matrix 4 filming in San Francisco! — 5 Feb 2020

A scene from the first movie “the Matrix”

