The Return of the Kings: The Sexion Assault confirms her return on Instagram !

Great news for fans of Sexion Assault ! The return of the legendary group the Bériz himself confirms it on Instagram !

It is a comeback that the fans were waiting for. On Instagram, the rap group Sexion Assault confirmed on Insagram, his back on the music scene. MCE TV you watch.

The return of the group Sexion Assault is only a matter of days… On the account that Instagram official rappers, older images have been posted.

These last correspond to the cover of an old album. It is the opus school of Vital Points, out there are just ten years old.

A few days ago, the singer Maître Gims were communicating about a possible return of the group. ” The negotiations have worked. It bore fruit, it was freed “, he said.

And to add : ” It is in the process of freeing themselves in any case. It is, therefore, in the negotiations of which, where the album will come out, with whom it will be distributed… stuff a bit technical “, he concluded.

Quickly, the fans are passionate, and have never ceased to speculate on the social networks. Some had even bet on a return to the group after 10 years. And it must be said that they have had reason…

The Return of the Kings: The Sexion Assault confirms his return !

It is, therefore, ce Tuesday, march 31, via Instagram, that the leading group has therefore made its grand return. The fans Sexion Assault have also been able to see that their bio had changed. ” The RETURN OF THE KINGS… “, can we read.

Then, Sexion Assault will he make a comback triumphant in the next few days ? Anyway, the account Instagram account to date, 48 000 subscribers. In just a few hours, therefore, one can speak of a success.

Since, it is the buzz on the social networks. Internet users do expect one thing : an official song. “C’mon guys, it is in April, come out-we a its for gift “, “we want a new beat, “” thank you for the feedback, we wait for the album,”they write.

Formed in 2002, the leading group was made up of Maitre Gims, Lefa, Barack Adama, Maska, Doomams, JR O Chrome, Black M, and L. I. O Petrodollars.