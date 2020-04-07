The rich also cry: in Ukraine due to coronavirus fewer billionaires

The American magazine Forbes with a delay of a month published its annual list of the richest people in the world. The publication does not hide the fact that this rankings was fraught with serious difficulties. The pandemic coronavirus capital of the rich has changed since mid-February daily or even more often. Over the past two months, the first twenty on the list was poorer by $ 400 billion! In the result Forbes took a resolute decision and stopped their calculations on March 18. The data that were included in the ranking, recorded this date.

Let’s start with Ukraine. Compared to March 2019 in our country one a dollar billionaire became less. From the list of retired Vadim Novinsky. Six of us left.

The richest man in the Ukraine Rinat Akhmetov. However, its capital is seriously decreased, from $ 6 billion to $ 2.4 billion. As a result, 53-year-old businessman fell in the overall ranking with 272, the 875-th place.

For should Akhmetov , Viktor Pinchuk. He lost a year only $ 100 million. Now the condition of the 59-year-old entrepreneur and philanthropist, is $ 1.3 billion. In the Ukrainian Pinchuk ranking rose from fourth to second place. But in General the list is now 1613 place.

Gennady Bogolyubov (58 years old) managed to preserve their capital, but nothing it has not added $ 1.2 billion. And it’s 1730-th place in the ranking.

Yuri Kosyuk (51) lost in a year $ 300 million. Now his fortune is estimated at $ 1.1 billion. In the Ukrainian list, he dropped from third to fourth place. In the General rating occupies 1851 place.

Igor Kolomoisky (57 years old) became poorer by $ 100 million. He experts Forbes counted exactly one billion dollars. He climbed from sixth to fifth place in the Ukrainian ranking, but the total list is 1990, the place, which he shares with Konstantin Zhevago. 46-year-old Zhevago lost half a billion dollars. Now he’s exactly a billion, like Kolomoisky. Constantine last year was inferior in Ukraine, only Akhmetov, but now occupies in the national ranking last in sixth place.

However, the loss of the Ukrainian rich men don’t look so large when compared with the top ten of the Forbes list.

First place in the rating retained Jeff Bezos. Capital 56-year-old founder of Amazon is estimated at 113 billion dollars. In March last year he had 131 billion dollars! Bezos lost $ 18 billion!

Bill gates retained the second place, although throughout the year, several times fell to the step below. At the same time 64-year-old founder of Microsoft even managed to increase its capital by half a billion dollars! His condition is now estimated at 98 billion dollars.

French entrepreneur Bernard Arnault, who in January broke even in first place, ahead of not only gates, but Bezos, entrenched in third place with a capital of $ 76 billion. But he was in autumn more than 100 billion! The losses led to the fact that Arnault for the year has not earned a single dollar. But not lost.

Legendary American investor Warren Buffett, it seems, in the crisis caused by the pandemic, is more confused. 89-year-old financier is in fourth place with a capital of 67.5 billion dollars. A year ago he was third in the list and cost of 82.5 billion.

Further places in the top ten was as follows: in fifth place is American Larry Ellison (59 billion dollars, lost 3.5 billion), the sixth place — the Spaniard Amancio Ortega (55,1 billion dollars, lost 7.6 billion), the seventh place — the founder of Facebook mark Zuckerberg (of 54.7 billion dollars, lost 7.6 billion), the eighth place — Jim Walton (of 54.6 billion dollars, a year ago was not even in the top ten), the ninth — Alice Walton (54,4 billion was not in the top ten), the tenth place — Rob Walton (54.1 billion dollars in the first ten was not). The Waltons own the supermarket chain Walmart.

Flew out of the top ten Mexican Carlos slimand former new York mayor Michael Bloomberg and Google co-founder Larry page. Slim moved from fifth to 12th place, losing 11.9 billion dollars. Now his fortune is estimated at 52.1 billion. Paige with 10-th place, dropped to 13th with a capital of 50,9 billion dollars. However, he became richer by 100 million dollars. Bloomberg, with ninth place fell on the 16th. Its capital is estimated at $ 48 billion. Loss for the year amounted to $ 7.5 billion.

Recall that Bloomberg put forward his candidacy for the US presidency at the stage of inner-party race among Democrats. In the end Michael came out fighting, urging his supporters to vote for former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden.

