The right was not diagnosed right away: Belarus died the first patient with a coronavirus



In Belarus, where the first case of coronavirus infection was confirmed in late February 2020, from COVID-19 died honored artist of the Republic of Belarus, 75-year-old actor of the Yakub Kolas theatre Viktor Dashkevich.

As reported TUT. BY, told his daughter Victoria. The actor died during the night of 31 March in Vitebsk. It is reported that earlier Dashkevich and his wife was diagnosed with “pneumonia” and sent to hospitalization to the TB dispensary. However, the treatment facility was overloaded, spouses have prescribed antibiotics and sent me home.

However, Viktor Dashkevich temperature rose and the doctor on duty gave him and his wife to the hospital. They were placed in different chambers, took tests for coronavirus, however, COVID-19 is not confirmed. Later were re-tested — 26 March, they showed a positive result, the artist. And his wife was discharged and sent on two-week quarantine.

As previously reported “FACTS”, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has questioned the severity of the pandemic coronavirus and declared a mass psychosis, and stated that it is unlikely that the coronavirus is “natural infection”.

Photo from https://news.tut.by.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter