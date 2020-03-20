The role of Captain marvel in “the Avengers 5”

In the future Captain marvel will get kynoselen a very significant role.

Perhaps it is fair to say that Captain marvel like not all fans. Even before he released his first solo film character, online trolls trying to sabotage the reviews, and has also been running a campaign to replace brie Larson, and to give the main role to another actress.

Despite all the machinations, the first independent adventure Carol Danvers has collected in world hire more than billion dollars. However, it is not cooled the ardor of some of the Marvel fans who still insisted that the movie was disappointing, and Larson in the role of the main heroine is very mediocre.

According to Studio insiders, bree will receive for her role in the fifth “the Avengers” the same fee, like most of her fellow actors. That’s saying a lot, but the news does not end there.

It also became known that Danvers will be a real leader and will lead a squad of “Avengers”. After Iron man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans) dropped out of the game, the team definitely needs a new main character and a former air force pilot is quite worthy to occupy a place of honor.

Of course, comic fans know that Claire will remain with Captain marvel, because this role will eventually move to another character. And yet it seems that a few new movies that she will become the leader of “the Avengers”.