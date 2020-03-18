The Rolling Stones postponed a concert tour due to pandemic coronavirus

The Rolling Stones postponed a concert tour No Filter in North America for the pandemic coronavirus. This team reported in his Instagram.

The tour was to begin may 8 in San Diego and end on July 9 in Atlanta. A list of dates and cities, as well as relevant information about the transfer will be published on the band’s website rollingstones.com.

“We regret any fans who were looking forward to it as much as we do, but the health and safety of each should be the priority. We’ll get through this together and see you very soon,” wrote the musicians.

Also, those who bought tickets, I advise you to keep them and wait for more information.

As previously reported, the Cirque du Soleil pauses your show for coronavirus.