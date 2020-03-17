The “rule of five”: the German dermatologist explained how to wash hands in the season of coronavirus

Careful hand hygiene, their periodical washing is estimated by experts as one of the most reliable ways to protect you from being infected with coronavirus, other respiratory diseases, including influenza.

But frequent hand washing dries the skin, Stripping its natural lipid film serving as a barrier to pathogens — especially if you add regular use of antiseptics.

Dermatologist, doctor of medical Sciences Christian Raulin explained how to wash hands in the season of coronavirus, preventing them from dryness, writes the newspaper “stern”.

Experts advise first of all not to abuse antibacterial agents.

“Hand washing is the season of coronavirus is necessary, but to constantly use disinfectant products are not worth it. The use of antiseptics makes sense only in exceptional cases, for example, after contact with the patient or when there is no possibility to wash hands,” — shared his opinion of a scientific expert from Germany.

The dermatologist added, optionally in the care of hands need to apply moisturizer.

“If you are forced often to resort to disinfectants, adhere to the “rule of five”: one is to sanitize my hands five times to apply the cream,” — said the expert.

