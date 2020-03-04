The Russian blogger was glad that her husband died just in time (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Russian blogger Ekaterina Didenko, at the party which due to the dry ice in the pool killed her husband and friends, called “gift” from her husband the time of his death.

On this she wrote on his Instagram page.

In the social network she has published stories in the portrait of her late husband Valentine. She also signed a photo: “Another gift I made my husband – he died on the day of my birth, and on February 29 at 1:00”.

According to the Russians, her husband “specifically held” that it was morally better.

We will remind, at the celebration of the 29th birthday of Katya three people died and three more were hospitalized.

Российская блогерша порадовалась, что муж умер как раз вовремя (фото)

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
