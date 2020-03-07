The Russian oligarch lost a large sum after recognizing that he had cancer

After it became known about the deadly disease of Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov, the day he lost $ 400 thousand, according to Forbes.

It happened after the fall of the controlled securities of the company on the London stock exchange. Stocks initially fell after the news about tax claims of the United States to the oligarch. After the announcement that Tinkov was diagnosed with acute leukemia, their decline accelerated.

At the end of the day, his fortune was estimated at $ 2.1 billion.

Recall Tinkoff occupies 47th place in the list of the richest Russian businessmen according to Forbes. Currently he is in London — there is the issue of its extradition to the US where the businessman is accused of tax fraud.

As reported by “FACTS”, a coronavirus was the reason that the world’s richest people began to incur losses. Top 10 billionaires with the largest losses were led by the richest man in the world, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The top ten Warren Buffett, Elon Musk, mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, Bernard Arnault, Larry page, Sergey Brin, bill gates and Amancio Ortega. Collectively the richest people in the world for the week lost 444 billion dollars due to the panic in the markets amid coronavirus.

