The Russian priest was acquitted for pimping

Russia cancelled the verdict of the priest of the Russian Orthodox Church Nikolay Kireev, who was convicted in Belarus and sentenced to 5.5 years in prison for attempting to arrange the export of girls abroad for prostitution.

This writes TUT.by with reference to the message of the Vyborg diocese of the ROC.

It is noted that the audience was justified by the Leningrad regional court and released from custody on January 30.

In Belarus, the priest was convicted in November 2017. The court hearing lasted three weeks behind closed doors. The Russians were accused of the assassination of organization and use of prostitution by other persons associated with the export outside the state individuals for prostitution – the crime has been brought to an end through no fault of that person’s circumstances.

Arrested father Nicholas at the bus station in Vitebsk, when he tried to Board a bus along with 20-year and 30-year-old women. According to the investigation, from April to August 2017 he corresponded on the Internet with these women. After receiving their consent to prostitution, he arrived in Vitebsk to deliver them to Russia.

In Belarus court sentenced Kireeva to 5 years and 6 months imprisonment in a strict regime colony with confiscation of property. As a result of the Amnesty the sentence was reduced to 4 years and 6 months. And in August 2019 Kireev went to serve his sentence in Russia.