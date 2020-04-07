The Russian space Agency has accused trump of the intention to seize the planet

Russian space Corporation (“Roskosmos”) has accused the President of the United States Donald trump “in the aggressive plans to capture planets.”

On the website of Roskosmos posted a statement by the Deputy Director Sergei Saveliev, who commented on the signed on the eve of the decree of the President of the United States in support of commercial exploitation of the resources of the moon and other celestial bodies.

“Attempts of expropriation of space and aggressive plans for the actual seizure of territories of other planets hardly set the country on a fruitful cooperation”, – said in a statement.

“There have already been examples when one country decided to capture