The Russians almost died after going to the toilet

In Tyumen doctors managed to save the man, who was severely cut by fragments of the toilet and nearly died from blood loss.

It is reported URA.RU with reference to regional Department of health.

The incident occurred on Saturday, April 4. 36-year-old Russian went to the bathroom, climbed up on the toilet, and he cracked under it. Sharp shards bit into his right thigh and left a deep wound. Bloody tyumenets barely reached the neighbor who called him an ambulance.

The doctors arrived at the scene eight minutes. “Aid was rendered promptly, which saved his life,” said daskale. The patient was taken to the hospital. Current status is not known.