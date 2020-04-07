The Russians do not want to go back from USA to his homeland

Russian Ambassador to the USA Anatoly Antonov admitted that the application for the return of the United States filed a small number of Russians. This number is even enough to guide a plane, quotes its “Interfax”.

He noted that everyone could register on the appropriate section of the portal “public Services”, but now the number wishing to return home amid pandemic coronavirus was small.

“It is not enough for the direction here of even one aircraft,” — said the diplomat, without specifying the exact number of participants.

Antonov turned to the citizens who are in the United States, and urged them to register, so it is obligatory to return to Russia.

