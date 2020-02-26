The Russians evacuated with liner Diamond Princess, found the coronavirus

Three Russians, evacuated to Kazan with liner Diamond Princess, confirmed coronavirus infection.

According rossm, all seven Russian citizens who were on a cruise ship, after the evacuation of Japan was placed in quarantine in Vladivostok. There they are in the city infectious diseases hospital and biomaterials aims to survey in the virologic centre “the Vector” in Novosibirsk. According to some reports, there is developed a vaccine against coronavirus.

Cruise liner Diamond Princess went in flight on 20 January and 3 February he returned to the Japanese port of Yokohama. Then the passenger from China who went to Hong Kong on January 25, discovered coronavirus.

At the moment, all the country evacuated its citizens. However, none of the 25 Ukrainian citizens the desire to return home is not confirmed, and two cases of Ukrainians remain in hospital in Japan.

