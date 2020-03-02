The Russians found the sleeping policeman with his own car

In Belgorod, a local resident found in his parked car sleeping policeman.

On Monday, March 2, according to the Telegram-channel “Belgorod №1” with reference to regional management of the Ministry of interior.

On the night of 29 February, the man parked the car in the yard at the Holy Trinity Boulevard. In the morning he was going to go for, but saw inside the car of a sleeping man. It turned out to be the youngest police Sergeant, the employee of a temporary detention center of 20-year-old Ilya Afanasyev.

Currently, as reported in UMVD across the Belgorod region, on this fact an inspection is carried out. If the actions of the police will be found the characteristics of the offence, it will attract disciplinary action including dismissal. Responsibility can attract and managers of an employee.

Note that the owner of the car did not write a statement to the police.