The Russians found the sleeping policeman with his own car

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Россиянин обнаружил спящего полицейского с собственном автомобиле

In Belgorod, a local resident found in his parked car sleeping policeman.

On Monday, March 2, according to the Telegram-channel “Belgorod №1” with reference to regional management of the Ministry of interior.

On the night of 29 February, the man parked the car in the yard at the Holy Trinity Boulevard. In the morning he was going to go for, but saw inside the car of a sleeping man. It turned out to be the youngest police Sergeant, the employee of a temporary detention center of 20-year-old Ilya Afanasyev.

Currently, as reported in UMVD across the Belgorod region, on this fact an inspection is carried out. If the actions of the police will be found the characteristics of the offence, it will attract disciplinary action including dismissal. Responsibility can attract and managers of an employee.

Note that the owner of the car did not write a statement to the police.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article