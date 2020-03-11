The Russians have a new favorite “Eurovision” (video)

Once all the participants, except the Russian group Little Big, violated the rules of “Eurovision”, has published my songs, bet bookmakers has changed. Has a new favorite. Now the likely winner singer called Victoria from Bulgaria with the song I Wanna Know. She took the palm of Lithuania — the band the Roop moved to the third place. In second place is Iceland.

And Russia, with the third fell to fifth. Group Little Big March 12 finally promises to present her song. Probably after this, the bookmakers will change again.

Group GO_A can not boast of good results. Our representatives have sunk in the standings for a few positions and now occupy only 27 place. With such predictions GO_A will be very difficult to reach the final.

Recall, staff presented an updated version of the song “Nightingale”.

