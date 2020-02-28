The Russians have no chance in Ukraine, assessed the prospects of direct war of Putin with Erdogan in Syria

After the tense situation in Syria and the shelling of the Russian bombers of Turkish forces Putin risks to expose their aircraft to Syria under massive attack Ankara. The chances of success in Russia, therefore it is wise to negotiate.

Journalist and military commentator Denis Popovic emphasizes that the advantage in Syria — not on the side of Putin.

“The Russians to start a war with the Turks from Idlib — it’s like that shoot yourself in the foot. Not even shoot, and advance to frame the leg in a circular saw. Therefore, I believe that Putin will prefer to negotiate, and those pilots that bombed the Turkish column, tomorrow waiting for the dismissal retroactively, “explains a military observer.

Otherwise, Putin is risking, since the goal for Turkey will be the base Hamim and transferred to the Russian aviation. The defeat will be similar to that which ended in the battle of Tsushima.

“A massive blow capable of destroying Hamim literally any day, especially Turkey — that’s it. It shares a border with Syria. Having lost their base, which five years have invested so much material and information resources, Putin will face a bad choice. Or reply, at the risk of running into section 5 of the Washington Treaty, as Turkey is a NATO country. Or not to answer, but then again we are reminded of Tsushima, “added Popovich.

Assessing the situation in the middle East, the expert of the Ukrainian Institute for the future Elias Kusa agree: Russia was in a very difficult situation. “If Turkey attacks, it will be necessary to do something. Answer weak and unconvincing — give Ankara understand that it is possible to push further. Do not respond will lose an ally in Damascus and, perhaps, the influence in Syria, and the initiative will intercept the United States and its allies. Answer — you risk to destroy your Alliance with Turkey and to get involved in a war that does not want“, — the expert explains.

Recall that Turkey has confirmed the deaths of 29 of its troops in the Syrian province of Idlib. It was announced that after shelling Turkey considers the Syrian troops of the enemy goal.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter