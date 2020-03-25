The Russians sent for a week-long quarantine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced after hours a week from 30 March to 5 April, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

This is in reference Putin said.

Direct speech: “it is extremely important to prevent the risk of a rapid spread of the disease, so I declare next week after hours with pay.

That is, the weekend will run from Saturday 28 March to Sunday 5 April. A long weekend is provided to reduce the rate of spread of the disease.”

Details: Putin added that all the structures of the life-support medical institutions, pharmacies, shops, banks, transport and government bodies at all levels – will continue its work.

He urged citizens not to rely on “our Russian maybe blow over” and to comply with all the recommendations, to show discipline and responsibility, noting that “the most safe to be at home.”