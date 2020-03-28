The Russians somehow loving their power, but absolutely don’t trust her

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Россияне почему-то любять свою власть, но совсем ей не доверяют

After the announcement of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin innovations on the distribution of tax on income from deposits and bonds, the citizens of Russia began EN masse to withdraw their deposits from banks.

This was announced by the Association of Russian banks, in a letter to the head of the Central Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina, reports the Apostrophe.

Credit institutions attributed the withdrawal of money from the lack of full information on the new tax, which the President of the Russian Federation announced on March 25 during a TV address to the citizens. It was about the introduction of a tax of 13% on income from deposits and interest income from investments in bonds, which will be charged with interest on investments of more than 1 million rubles.

Fearing a massive outflow of money, the Association of Russian banks asked the regulator to explain in detail the new rules and expand the Toolkit of the Bank of Russia to provide liquidity to banks due to announced vacation credit for those affected by the pandemic COVID-19.

The deadlines for the new tax, the Russian leader called.

Maria Batterbury

