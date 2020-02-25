The sad result of Striptease in the morgue: in Russia “deal” with members of the corporate nudity

In the Russian city of Saint Petersburg, the mortuary workers “original” congratulated with the strip temporarily removed from office the head of Department is judicial-medical examinations of bodies of Victor Vasilenko. About it reports the local “Fontanka”.

According to the newspaper, also on 24 February, the resignation of Bureau is judicial-medical examinations was written by two women — a mother and daughter who worked as a nurse and medical Registrar, respectively.

It is noted that in the city health Committee has just confirmed the temporary resignation Vasilenko, adding that the issue of women not solved.

We will remind that earlier the newspaper published the video from the treatment room in the morgue on Catherine Avenue, where a girl dressed as sailor gets out of the box, starts to dance Striptease and remains in a Thong.

Subsequently, this video in edition edition were sent by the reader, noting that the events he observed from the treatment room. Then the head of Department is judicial-medical examinations of bodies of Viktor Vasilenko confirmed the incident, noting that he sees nothing unusual in what is happening.

