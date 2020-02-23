The salvation by means of kicks and Mat: a surfer survived a shark insulting and hitting her in the eye

Meeting with the sharks often ends tragically for the lovers of water recreation. At the same time, there are cases when the person escapes from the teeth of a sea predator.

About one of such incidents, says Sky News.

It was in New Zealand, on the beach Pounui.

60-year-old surfer Nick Minogue from Auckland said that during sliding on the waves he was attacked by a shark, holding the teeth part of the Board for surfing. Obviously, the marine, the predator took her for a “continuation” of the person.

Before the man had heard that sharks are afraid of bumps for eyes and nose, and decided to apply this technique in practice.

He yelled at the shark mate, took aim and struck her in the direction of the eye, but missed.

“Then I took a fist back, shouted “Get out!” again and hit exactly in the eye. Her eyes are quite large, in three of the fist ()”, — shared his impressions of the surfer.

According to Minoga, the blow had an effect on the predator: the shark has let go holding the jaw Board, left of the surfer alone and swam in the ocean.

The man made it safely to shore. He noted that he escaped with minor cuts, and the situation could turn worse consequences.

In 2017, a surfer in Australia was also saved from the attack of a great white shark, striking predator.

