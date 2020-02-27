The school of Prince George and Princess Charlotte suspected coronavirus

London school Thomas’s Battersea, which caters to older children, Prince William and Kate Middleton Prince George and Princess Charlotte, sent four students home for the quarantine because of the threat of coronavirus. Children recently vacationed in the North of Italy, where now was the strongest in the European Union the outbreak of a dangerous virus Chinese COVID-19. Upon returning to London, they had suspicious symptoms. Expected test results.

Meanwhile in the UK has already closed no less than 13 schools, while the authorities claim that this is not yet necessary. About 20 schools were sent home for the quarantine part of their students.

The Daily Mail reports that do not work well as many offices, abolished a number of sporting and other events.

In the UK officially confirmed 13 cases of infection with coronavirus.

