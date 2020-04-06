The science about happiness: in the United States created a unique online course

By Maria Batterburyon in Techno

Наука про счастье: в США создан уникальный онлайн-курс

Experts at Yale University have developed a “Science of well-being” and made it available for everyone.

This informs the Coursera platform.

According to reports, this online course teaches people to be happy and presents the skills you need to master.

It is noted that since the publication of the course, it were already over a million users, the duration of study is 10 weeks.

It is known that the creators tell how to explain the concept of “happiness” and dismantle the habits and skills that should be understood to improve the quality of life.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article