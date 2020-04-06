The science about happiness: in the United States created a unique online course

Experts at Yale University have developed a “Science of well-being” and made it available for everyone.

This informs the Coursera platform.

According to reports, this online course teaches people to be happy and presents the skills you need to master.

It is noted that since the publication of the course, it were already over a million users, the duration of study is 10 weeks.

It is known that the creators tell how to explain the concept of “happiness” and dismantle the habits and skills that should be understood to improve the quality of life.