The scientist explained how humanity to avoid new crown and Hantavirus

The source of 75 percent of human viral diseases, in particular infections caused by viruses human immunodeficiency, Ebola, bird and swine flu, and the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and a little less dangerous Hantavirus — was the meat of wild animals.

Therefore preventing trade of wild meat would avoid many viral infections, which in the last ten years, a person faces.

This writes in his article, the biologist George Wittemyer from the University of Colorado (USA).

Biologist cites that among wild mammals and birds circulate thousands of potentially dangerous human viruses. Annual turnover of wild animals in China, the specialist is estimated at $ 18 billion.

Wittemyer notice that the relevant markets in China are still working because they are the major source of income for impoverished rural communities. But if people don’t want in the future, many have died from infectious diseases, we must make every effort to ban them.

Recall that in March, the American College of physicians reported that SARS-CoV-2 can be detected in the sputum and feces even if no coronavirus in samples from the nasopharynx.

So, in a Latin American country Peru, the locals began a real hunt for bats, which, in their opinion, to spread a dangerous coronavirus. Despite the arguments of the authorities that the genome of SARS-CoV-2 for the pandemic COVID-19, — “natural”, they blame it bats.

