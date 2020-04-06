The screenwriter of “ant-Man 3” will be the author of “Rick and Morty”

“Ant-man”. Photo: still from the film

Screenwriter Jeff Lawless write the script for the upcoming Marvel Studios movie “ant-Man 3”.

According to sources, the contract was signed in the first days after the suspension of the film industries of Hollywood for a new type of coronavirus, at the moment, Lawless already started to work, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Note that Loveness known as the writer of the popular animated series for adults “Rick and Morty”, he also worked on the creation of the show “Miracle workers”, which starred Daniel Radcliffe. In addition, previously, Loveness wrote the storyline for Marvel films “spider-Man”, “Guardians of the galaxy” and others.

It is also known that a Director will again be Peyton reed, who directed the previous two parts. Their roles will return Paul Rudd (ant-Man), and Evangeline Lilly (hope van Dyne/ the Wasp).