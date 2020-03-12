The second part of the film “Rabbit Petrik” moved: reason

The sequel should have been out in cinemas on March 26, but the premiere was postponed because of the coronavirus.

After the film about James bond “No time to die” because of the coronavirus suffered another spring release is the second part of a family painting “Rabbit Petrik” (Peter Rabbit, Rabbit Petrik) from Sony.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film was out in cinemas on March 26, but now the audience will see a sequel only on 7 August 2020.

This decision was taken in connection with the mass closure of cinemas in China, Italy, France and Slovakia. In the near future the situation can only worsen and other countries may follow suit.

Recall, the Rabbit first appeared in the book of Beatrix Potter in 1902. The story of the character is translated into 35 languages. The first part of the story about the adventures of a restless rabbit earned 350 million dollars. Basically most of the fees had been planned for international distribution.