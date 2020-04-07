The secret of Waititi out of the movie for the sake of sewing

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Тайка Вайтити уходит из кино ради шитья

The secret of Waititi (“Real vampires”, “Jojo Rabbit”) stated that out of the movie. According to the Director, he will now take up sewing.

— I’m leaving the movie. This is the right decision, if you can bring as much joy to the world with the help of sewing. By the way, it’s a rabbit and a snake, and worn pieces here. This rustic style. And in the mouth of the snake language, not a tampon, clever. Happy eternal weekend — posted by Waititi.

Members of the Director understood that he was joking, and played along, saying that he made the right decision and achieve success in your new endeavor.

Тайка Вайтити уходит из кино ради шитья

Тайка Вайтити уходит из кино ради шитья

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article