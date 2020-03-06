The secret of Waititi take for Netflix two series on the book Charlie and the chocolate factory

The secret of Waititi, received the “Oscar” for his film “Jojo Rabbit”, will shoot for streaming service Netflix, two animated series based on the novel of Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the chocolate factory”. Waititi will act as the Director, writer and Executive producer of both projects, according to Variety.

The first show will follow the classic characters of the book and the second devoted to the people of Oompa-Loompas who work at the chocolate factory Willy Wonka.

According to Netflix representatives, the development of the world books for the first time will go beyond the already existent story.

“The show will retain the spirit and tone of the original story, but will create your world and characters far beyond the pages of the book Dahl,” noted Netflix.

Movies “Charlie and the chocolate factory” was based on the children’s novel by Roald Dahl in 1964. The picture in the original 1971 “Willy Wonka and the chocolate factory” the main character was played by gene Wilder, and adaptation by Tim Burton, the role went to johnny Depp.

Earlier it was reported that Ryan Gosling could play Willy Wonka in the new film “Charlie and the chocolate factory”.