The series “Matchmakers” has lost the main character

The popular TV series “Matchmakers”, the shooting of the seventh season which is in full swing, lost main character. Actress Lyudmila Artemyev, who played Olga Kovalev refused to take part in the filming. According to media reports, from Artemieva had disagreements with the producers. Officially this information does not comment. However, colleagues did not notice her on the set.

“I finally met my favorite partner — Fyodor Dobronravov, Kohl Dobrynin… Except Artemieva, which refused to act. Why? Like, something there for the money. Maybe asked a lot?! I don’t know… the new season will be shown the story of young Bud’ko: how we met, how we evolved our love… Fedya at this age, plays his son Victor, and me — also a very good actress Daria Rybak. Great idea guys, such an unexpected move!” — admitted to the edition “the Interlocutor” actress Tatyana Kravchenko, who played the Valyuha Bucko.

That Artemieva will not be in “the Matchmakers,” said serial and Valentina’s husband, the actor Fyodor Dobronravov.

“I’m talking about leaving the series Artemieva not heard, but in the captured unit it was not with us, it’s true” — said the actor.

Recall, remove the “Matchmakers” in Belarus. The series returned Nikolay Dobrynin, who played mityaya and “matchmaker” Anatoly Vasiliev (Yuri Kovalev).

The creators promise that the seventh season will be the final.

