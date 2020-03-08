The settling of accounts in the mosque, in Paris opened fire at a religious institution, is…

On Sunday evening, March 8, in the North-East of Paris, who recently attacked the hordes feeding on human blood parasites, there was a new state of emergency: unknown persons opened fire on the mosque.

As a result of incident one person was injured, reports the portal actu17, citing police sources.

According to them, the unknown man in the helmet at about 20:00 local time (21:00 Kyiv time) entered the courtyard of the mosque and opened fire on those standing there man.

It is noted that the victim received a serious injury. Information about the identity of the attacker is not given.

Opened fire, the man fled the scene on a scooter, at the present time his whereabouts are not known.

Later, the channel CNews reported that the main version in the investigation opened after the shooting in the courtyard of the mosque, located in the XIX arrondissement of the French capital, is personal is.

“We orientirueshsya on the story of the settling of accounts [between the shooter and the victim], but not yet completely”, — quotes the channel source in law enforcement bodies.

The interlocutor of the channel added that in connection with the incident initiated the investigation into the “attempted murder”, they engaged the judicial police.

