“The sex monster”: the bride of Viktor Pavlik spoke about the intimate life

The popular singer Victor Pavlik with his young bride Catherine Repacholi hard preparing for the wedding, which will take place this summer in the river. The bride tried on the wedding dress and told how to surprise the groom.

In interview to the program “Sravi way” Catherine shared the intimate details of life. To whet the interest of her future husband, Catherine Repacova sends Frank a text.

“We have some when we are in separation, prikolchiki, correspondence always. I sent him a picture like that. I then had a dream that I hacked my phone and this photo has spread on TV”, — said Katya on the channel “Ukraine”.

But candid self for the beloved is not all. A couple from time to time runs into the shops for adults to buy something special.

“Victor sex is not some kind of monster that he has to give. No, he was completely calm, and always has been. If anybody wants somewhere to have sex with around the corner, it is definitely not about him” — said Katya Repacova.

After the revelations of Repacholi assaulted her haters online. In response, Catherine has published a naked picture in the shower.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter