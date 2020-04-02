The sex symbol of the 80s, married to my best friend: looks like a couple

The famous singer from the 80’s, the 53-year-old Samantha Fox marries his girlfriend, 45-year-old Linda Olsen.

About it writes edition The Sun.

Samantha Fox

So, it is reported that the couple planned to get married in the summer in Essex, however due to the pandemic coronavirus celebration had to be postponed.

Samantha Fox and Linda Olsen

On his page on Instagram Samantha frequently shares photos with the beloved.

Samantha Fox and Linda Olsen

It is known that Samantha Fox came out in 2003, when I started to meet with a woman Mayra. With her singer lived for 12 years, and in 2015, Myra died of cancer.

Linda and Samantha met in 2016. The woman became a celebrity for consolation after the death of the beloved.

Samantha Fox and Linda Olsen

Samantha Fox and Linda Olsen

Samantha Fox and Linda Olsen

Samantha Fox and Linda Olsen

