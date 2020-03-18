The sexiest surfer in the world undressed on the beach: post a photo

American professional surfer and model Alana Blanchard has gained fame not only for his sporting achievements, but also after the publication of hot photos in Instagram.

In 2013 she started Dating one of the best young surfers in the world Jack Freestone, and in 2017, the couple announced that they are expecting a baby.

Alana Blanchard

On account of Blanchard’s several victories at prestigious tournaments of surfing, which took place in the Hawaiian Islands and in Spain.

In 2014, she was ranked 65-th place in the list of “100 sexiest women in the world” by FHM magazine, and her Instagram was signed by 1.8 million people. The free Press invites you to take a look at Blanchard and appreciate its beauty.

Alana Blanchard

Alana Blanchard

Alana Blanchard

Alana Blanchard

Alana Blanchard

Alana Blanchard

Alana Blanchard

Find out the results of the matches of the Champions League we have a Telegram!