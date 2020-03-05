The Shakhtar player will change the team Rebrov on former club Mickle

The champion of Ukraine Shakhtar Donetsk 23-year-old midfielder Alexander Zubkov, acting on loan for the Hungarian “Ferencvaros”, will continue his career in Italian Serie A.

As ANSA reports, citing Hungarian sources, summer ward Sergei Rebrov will move to Sampdoria, colors which at one time defended current head coach of Kiev “Dynamo” Alexei Mikhailichenko. It is reported that the club from Genoa, who is in the standings of Serie A, only 17-e a place, and Shakhtar have agreed the transfer of former player of the youth national team of Ukraine for 4.5 million euros. Note that the lease midfielder in the Hungarian club is calculated till June 30, 2020, and his contract with Shakhtar expires June 30, 2022-th. Тransfermarkt estimates the value of the player is 1.2 million euros.

By the way, Italian clubs of the elite division is already playing two Ukrainian football player: Ruslan Malinovsky protects the colors of the “Atalanta”, and Eugene Shakhov — “Lecce”.

Note that in the current season Alexander Zubkov scored 9 goals and made 8 assists in 33 matches for “Ferencvaros”. In the list of the best scorers of the championship Ukrainian footballer of the leader of the Hungarian League divides 3–6-e places.

